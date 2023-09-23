Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 500 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $438.66 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $444.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.70. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

