Carr Financial Group Corp Acquires 3,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,494.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 451,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after acquiring an additional 422,823 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 871,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,786. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

