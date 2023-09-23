Carr Financial Group Corp Has $333,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Carr Financial Group Corp reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.62. 5,599,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,421,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

