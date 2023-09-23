Guardian Investment Management Sells 9,278 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Guardian Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.0% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,169,778,000 after buying an additional 2,856,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,487,000 after buying an additional 2,439,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,381,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,304,000 after buying an additional 1,263,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,191,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319,847. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

