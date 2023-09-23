iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.21. 7,298,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

