Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 6,389 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Oracle by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Oracle by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Oracle by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 14,282 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. 11,152,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,605,056. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.12.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

