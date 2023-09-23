Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after acquiring an additional 104,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after buying an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,417,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $286.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

