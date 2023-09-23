Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,136 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $19,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.96. 4,370,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,006. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.38.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

