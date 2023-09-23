Arden Trust Co Has $769,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $209.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.24 and a 200 day moving average of $206.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

