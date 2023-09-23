Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 654,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $3,634,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.8 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.