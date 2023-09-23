Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 734 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 661.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,062.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,071.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,779.33. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,137.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

