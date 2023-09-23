AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lessened by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

ABBV opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average is $147.49. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.