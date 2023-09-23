Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MDT opened at $80.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

