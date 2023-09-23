GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 226,500 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 8.1% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $41,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in General Electric by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,210 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $111.25 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

View Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.