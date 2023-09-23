Five Oceans Advisors Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.1 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $681.48 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.19 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $715.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $702.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

