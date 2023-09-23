Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 12,386 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.2% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

