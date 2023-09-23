Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,452,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.72. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

