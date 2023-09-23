Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 10,083 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.61. 1,185,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

