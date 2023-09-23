Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 591,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,938,000 after acquiring an additional 356,495 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Wolfe Research cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

View Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock traded down $4.93 on Friday, reaching $119.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,061,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,689. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.86 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.95 and its 200 day moving average is $167.94. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.