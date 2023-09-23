Resource Consulting Group Inc. Acquires 108,159 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,159 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 31.2% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned 1.85% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $157,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,785 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,241 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,761 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 257,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,336. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $36.22.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

