Resource Consulting Group Inc. Invests $251,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,987,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,002,000 after buying an additional 2,035,129 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average of $134.26. The stock has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

