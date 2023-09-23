Guardian Investment Management Purchases Shares of 3,400 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $2,239,000. Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 16,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADP traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $239.35. 1,026,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,649. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.50. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

