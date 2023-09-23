Guardian Investment Management Sells 6,925 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after acquiring an additional 270,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after acquiring an additional 235,143 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.91. 2,562,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

