Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 46,139 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 46,139 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,599,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,278. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.46.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
