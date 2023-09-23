Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.0% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6,686.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $357.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.