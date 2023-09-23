Arden Trust Co Purchases 1,598 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Argus upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.12 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

