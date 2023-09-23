Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $213.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

