Arden Trust Co Purchases 2,735 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $97.06 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

