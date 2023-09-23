Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,040 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $213.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

