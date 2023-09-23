Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,556 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of INTC opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.36 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

