SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

NYSE:MMM opened at $97.06 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

