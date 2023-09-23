Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.5% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $127,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $357.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

