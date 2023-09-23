Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.71.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

