MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 670,323 shares of company stock valued at $146,562,990. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $206.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.46 and its 200 day moving average is $207.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

