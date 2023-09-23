Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 4.1% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $558.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $553.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $247.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

