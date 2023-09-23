Smart Portfolios LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smart Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

