Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 485 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.53.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

