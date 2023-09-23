Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 202 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.