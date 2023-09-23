Five Oceans Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Aflac by 1,135.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 20,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.2 %

AFL stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

