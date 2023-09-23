My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 256.0% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 86,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 62,176 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,518,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,495,000 after acquiring an additional 177,083 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 50,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 57,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

