Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys 22,348 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.5% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CVS opened at $71.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Profile



CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

