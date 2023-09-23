SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 583.8% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after acquiring an additional 289,418 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 355,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 224,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $63.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

