abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.13

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.13 and traded as low as $7.48. abrdn shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 1,320 shares changing hands.

abrdn Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

abrdn Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

