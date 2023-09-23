Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

