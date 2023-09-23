Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,211 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

