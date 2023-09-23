Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $841,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,487 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,756,000 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $44.43 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of -201.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

