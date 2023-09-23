Carr Financial Group Corp Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carr Financial Group Corp cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.9% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.66. 1,258,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,143. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.80.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

