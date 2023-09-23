Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,200 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

