Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.9% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at $36,900,139,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,405,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.17 and a 200 day moving average of $153.31. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

