Guardian Investment Management Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 2.1% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 41,284,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,693,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.